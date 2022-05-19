$57.30 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will report sales of $57.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.20 million. Riskified reported sales of $55.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $255.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.76 million to $256.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $324.29 million, with estimates ranging from $311.76 million to $340.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Riskified’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Riskified stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $848.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $22,674,000. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $50,561,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 1,204.6% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

