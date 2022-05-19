$58.83 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to report $58.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.62 million and the lowest is $55.76 million. Insmed reported sales of $45.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $251.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $258.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $342.90 million, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $375.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Insmed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter.

INSM stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

About Insmed (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.