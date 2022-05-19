652 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diodes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 78.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.47 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

