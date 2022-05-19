$685.72 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to announce $685.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.90 million and the highest is $696.27 million. Transocean reported sales of $656.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $18,857,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. 19,418,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,004,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.99.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

