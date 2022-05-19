$8.98 Million in Sales Expected for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.52 million and the highest is $9.43 million. 22nd Century Group reported sales of $8.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year sales of $36.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.26 million to $37.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.41 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $69.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XXII. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

XXII traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 1,015,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 325.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 87,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

