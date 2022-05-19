8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $16.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

8X8 stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 129,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,388. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $951.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,427 shares of company stock worth $504,442. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

