9,248 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,621,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,447,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Regions Financial by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 989,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 461,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 758,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

