$98.94 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will announce $98.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $388.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.18 million to $429.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $469.53 million, with estimates ranging from $425.16 million to $521.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of GRWG stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.27. 2,173,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,914. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $320.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.00 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank INC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

