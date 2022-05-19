ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Shares Down 1.4%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 16,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 72,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.27). ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,145.77% and a negative return on equity of 308.85%. The business had revenue of ($0.04) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABVC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ABVC BioPharma by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ABVC BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.