Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $5.00 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $175,507.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

