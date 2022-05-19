Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,153,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $125.11 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.20 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.