AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.34. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.