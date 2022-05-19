ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

ADSE opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

