Advisor Resource Council Acquires 3,825 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.14 and a 200 day moving average of $277.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.17 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

