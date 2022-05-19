Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 459,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

