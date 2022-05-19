Advisor Resource Council Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.75. 22,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,704. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.88 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.