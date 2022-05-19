Advisor Resource Council Buys 21,951 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,227 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $802,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,835 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,333,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,571,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

LUV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.84. 32,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

