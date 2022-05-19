Advisor Resource Council Buys 5,347 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day moving average of $217.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $279.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.