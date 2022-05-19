Advisor Resource Council Buys 74,554 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 277.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 513,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,602,700. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.