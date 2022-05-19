Advisor Resource Council Buys New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 83,901 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 138,660 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 88,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

