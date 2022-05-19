Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 3,906 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,906 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.11.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.73. 52,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,236. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $551.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

