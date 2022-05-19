Advisor Resource Council Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $11,103,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $9,977,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $4,187,167. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,162. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

