Advisor Resource Council Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.07. 45,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

