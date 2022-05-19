Advisor Resource Council Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,639,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,892 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,881,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,230,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 144,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.58. 301,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,974,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

