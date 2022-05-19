Advisor Resource Council Purchases 17,752 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 263.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

