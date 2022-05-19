Advisor Resource Council Takes $2.26 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.