Advisor Resource Council Takes $2.29 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $229,810,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,783,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,915 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,023,000 after buying an additional 1,129,078 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 72,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

