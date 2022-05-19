Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,239 shares of company stock worth $174,228. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,393. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

