AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

