AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target Cut to $17.50

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Compass Point from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,183 shares of company stock worth $401,671. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 487,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 72,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

