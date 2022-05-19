Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.49. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Affimed by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 70,893 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 298,246 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Affimed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 636,342 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

