Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 231,945 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

