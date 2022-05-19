Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Northland Securities

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Agilysys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

