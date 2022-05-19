Agrello Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DLT)

Agrello (DLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a market capitalization of $116,309.64 and $10,625.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,037.63 or 1.00018859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002151 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars.

