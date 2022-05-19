Aidos Kuneen Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $290,378.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,279.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.31 or 0.06643989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00230676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.73 or 0.00644590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.00541625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00068633 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

