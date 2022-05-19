Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

AIRG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Airgain has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Airgain by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

