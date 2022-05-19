Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 2,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Aker Offshore Wind AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

