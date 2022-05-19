Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 2,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.
Aker Offshore Wind AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)
