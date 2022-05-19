Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Lowered by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 4.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned about 0.08% of Albemarle worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 109,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $144,979,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.35. 35,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $152.58 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.61. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

