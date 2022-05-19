Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $228.74

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $228.74 and last traded at $228.74, with a volume of 12857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alexander’s by 142.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.