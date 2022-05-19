Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at Cormark

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Alexco Resource stock opened at C$0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$156.22 million and a P/E ratio of -45.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.06. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexco Resource will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

