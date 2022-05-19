All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

All Sports (SOC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,229.76 or 0.99968200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001654 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

