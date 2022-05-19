Allan Hogg Purchases 5,000 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Allan Hogg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$950,105.30.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. Cascades Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.08 and a 1 year high of C$16.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

CAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

