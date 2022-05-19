ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ALE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 379,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $366,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

