Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 198,675 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,675 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $195.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.12 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

