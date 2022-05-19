Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.33% of Macy’s worth $104,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Macy’s Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.