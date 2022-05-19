Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $119.74 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,828 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.38% of Tyson Foods worth $119,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,879,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,187,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,271,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 386,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $84.75 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

