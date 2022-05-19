Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $136.85 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,127 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.97% of Teradata worth $136,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradata by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $57,086,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 268,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $961,106.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

