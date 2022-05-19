Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.59% of Pool worth $133,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $387.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $377.52 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.99 and a 200-day moving average of $481.10.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

