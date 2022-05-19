Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 47,504 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,504 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $97,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

