Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 769,486 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,486 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $102,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,984,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

